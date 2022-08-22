Agent of Manchester United-linked player shares interesting social media post

The agent of Manchester United-linked player Antony, who currently plays for Ajax, has posted two images to the social media platform Instagram showing the winger watching United’s clash against Liverpool tonight.

The Ajax star has been repeatedly linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with The Times recently reporting that the Red Devils could increase their offer for the Brazilian forward to £84.9 million.

Erik ten Hag will be keen to strengthen his squad before next week’s transfer deadline and hopeful of a reunion with his former Ajax star.

As we approach the transfer deadline day and fans eagerly await more signings, Antony’s agent has posted a cryptic message on Instagram in a very pro-United post.

The 22-year-old is who is to Ajax until 2025 and scored eight league goals in 23 appearances under Ten Hag last season.

According to the Times, Antony is pushing the Amsterdam club to agree to the sale with United, training alone on Friday and telling the Dutch media that he could not commit himself to Ajax.

Ten Hag has made four signings so far this season, following the completion of Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.