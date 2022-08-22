Wolves reportedly want as much as £50million to let Pedro Neto leave this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners have been holding talks over a possible move to sign the Portugal international, as reported in The Athletic this morning, and now there’s been a further update.

See below as talkSPORT claim that Wolves want £50m for Neto if he is to leave Molineux, while they also add that the 22-year-old has been offered to Manchester United…

????????: Wolves are demanding a fee of £50m for Pedro Neto. Arsenal hope to sign the winger, who has also been offered to Man United. – talkSPORT sources understand ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/1R7XWqo6Ui — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 22, 2022

Arsenal would surely do well to invest big money in a promising young talent like Neto, who would be a major upgrade on the struggling Nicolas Pepe up front.

Mikel Arteta has invested well in Gabriel Jesus this summer, but further attacking additions would surely help make this team more of a force again after they narrowly missed out on the top four last term after suffering from the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

? EXCLUSIVE ? ?? "I expect Tielemans is one to watch until the end of the market. Leicester know that proposals could come, and Arsenal have been interested since May…" – @FabrizioRomano Full Story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 22, 2022

Man Utd also need to make changes in that area of the pitch, and they may well view Neto as tempting given the current poor form of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

Still, it seems the Red Devils are focusing on other options in attack, with Fabrizio Romano naming Antony and Cody Gakpo as their main targets in his CaughtOffside column this morning.