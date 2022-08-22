Exclusive: Arsenal target “is one to watch” before the end of the transfer window, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano says that Youri Tielemans could be one to watch before the end of the summer transfer window amid long-term interest from Arsenal.

The Belgium international was left on the bench by Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers at the weekend, while Wesley Fofana didn’t make the squad at all as the Foxes boss spoke about some of his players not being in the right frame of mind to play.

Tielemans could be a superb signing for Arsenal to strengthen their midfield, and he should be available for a reasonable price due to being in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will finally step up their interest in Tielemans after having an interest in him since May, but Romano expects that it could be worth keeping your eyes on this saga in the coming days.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said: “There was a lot of focus on Wesley Fofana being out of Leicester City’s squad at the weekend, but Brendan Rodgers also left Youri Tielemans on the bench.

“I expect Tielemans is one to watch until the end of the market. Leicester know that proposals could come, and Arsenal have been interested since May but have never made an official offer.

“The situation is absolutely open, also because so far there are no agreements for the player to extend his contract at the King Power Stadium.”

Arsenal already have Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny as their first choice central midfielders, while Oleksandr Zinchenko can also operate in that area of the pitch.

Still, Tielemans would give the team a bit more spark in that department due to his range of passing an eye for goal from midfield, so there’s surely room for him to join as well.