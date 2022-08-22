Talks held: Arsenal have been working on Premier League transfer raid for last month

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly been working on a potential transfer deal for Wolves winger Pedro Neto for the last month or so.

The Gunners are making Neto their top target in attack, and have been in talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over the possible deal, though Wolves are not keen on letting him go, according to the Athletic.

Arsenal could do with more options in attack after the lack of impact made by Nicolas Pepe in recent times, and with the Ivory Coast international now being linked with a return to Ligue 1 with Nice, as noted by the Athletic.

Neto could be an ideal replacement after his impressive form in his time in the Premier League with Wolves, though it’s not too surprising that they’d prefer to keep the talented young Portugal international.

Pedro Neto to Arsenal?
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Possible “danger” for Aston Villa in bid to wrap up Ismaila Sarr transfer
Exclusive: What Erik ten Hag has told Man United players ahead of Liverpool clash
Exclusive: How much West Ham will have to pay for Lazaro transfer

Wolves have made some high-profile new signings this summer, though, and the Athletic suggest that this could be interpreted as meaning the club would now be more open to selling players.

Arsenal fans will certainly hope progress can soon be made on Neto, with the 22-year-old’s arrival likely to be seen as capping off a perfect summer in the transfer market.

More Stories Jorge Mendes Pedro Neto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.