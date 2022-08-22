Casemiro breaks down during Real Madrid farewell speech as Perez wishes him well at “legendary club” Man Utd

Casemiro struggled to speak as he got clearly emotional giving his Real Madrid farewell speech today.

The Brazil international is on his way to Manchester United, but it’s clear that bidding farewell to the Bernabeu is proving difficult for him after a lengthy career in the Spanish capital.

Casemiro started his career at Sao Paulo, but moved to Madrid as a youngster in 2013, quickly establishing himself as a first-team regular and becoming a hugely important member of their squad.

The 30-year-old ended up winning multiple Champions League titles and numerous other honours with Los Blancos, and today he’ll be reflecting on that as he says his goodbyes to his old colleagues…

Real president Florentino Perez also commented on Casemiro’s career decision, wishing him the best of luck at a “legendary club” in Manchester United.

See below for Perez’s quote, as transcribed by Madrid Xtra on Twitter…

Man Utd fans will now hope that Casemiro can have as successful a career with them in the next few years, so that he also ends up leaving Old Trafford as a legend.

