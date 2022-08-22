Casemiro to take special shirt number once Manchester United transfer is officially completed

Manchester United’s imminent signing Casemiro will reportedly take the shirt number of a club legend once he officially joins the Red Devils.

The Real Madrid midfielder is closing in on his move to Old Trafford, with an announcement likely to be soon once final issues with his visa are sorted, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

According to Marca, Casemiro will be given the number 18 shirt at Man Utd – the number most notably worn by Red Devils midfield great Paul Scholes.

Casemiro’s shirt should end up being a popular one with fans, as he’s arguably their most high-profile signing this summer, alongside Christian Eriksen.

Casemiro to wear 18 at Manchester United?
United needed a top defensive midfield player to protect their back four, and Casemiro is undoubtedly one of the finest in the business.

Of course, it will be a new challenge for him at MUFC, whereas he had far better players alongside him at Real Madrid, who dominate most games they play.

Erik ten Hag could also have done with Casemiro in time for today’s big game against Liverpool, which will be a huge challenge without someone to shield the defence.

  1. United must be confident in their duties and responsibilities to make wins in all their matches. Backup keeper, de gea will never be enough. In defensive midfielder United must change their defensive midfielder by Casemiro and Dejong whenever he came. Gakpo and Ronaldo pairs, Rashford and Sancho pairs, Martial and Anthony also paired. Bruno’s/Fred paired, McTominay/Erikson’s/Dejong paired. While Maguire/Varane, Martinez and Furthermore Victor L paired. Malacia/Shaw, while Wan bisaka will be allowed to work with the teamate never allowed him to leaved, then Dilot is nothing in defense he only have attacking career not defensive driving course.United must change .

