Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is close to sealing his fourth signing of the summer, with Brazilian midfielder, Casemiro photographed inside Old Trafford before their clash against Liverpool this evening.

Ten Hag’s United face bitter rivals, Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday in what should be the newly appointed Dutch manager’s most challenging fixture of the season so far.

The 30-year-old is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and will add much-needed support to the struggling Red Devil side.

In their first two debut games of the 2022/23 campaign, the 20-time-league winners have recorded two embarrassing defeats against Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion, and Ten Hag will be keen not to see a repeat tonight.

? Casemiro arrives inside Old Trafford before his unveiling as a key signing for Man Utd & manager Erik ten Hag. 30yo Brazil international midfielder joins from Real Madrid but isn’t registered in time for visit of Liverpool tonight @TheAthleticUK @NBCSportsSoccer #MUFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/0Rtp4EIeHU — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 22, 2022

However, although Casemiro has been pictured inside the Theatre of Dreams, he could not register his place in the United squad before tonight’s game and will have to support his new team from the stands.

The five-time Champions League winner is expected to complete his switch in the coming days and could make his debut as a Red Devil against Southampton on Saturday.