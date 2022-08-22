Champions League club demands €170m from Newcastle for attacking duo

Newcastle reportedly sent scouts to the Estadio do Dragao at the weekend, where Porto beat Sporting CP 3-0, in order to watch Brazilian starlets Pepe and Evanilson.

Evanilson opened the scoring on the night for the home side and it is also being reported that Tottenham had scouts in the stadium but who the London side were scouting is unknown, according to the print edition of A Bola via Sport Witness.

According to Jornal de Notícias via Sport Witness, Porto don’t have any intention to let go of either Pepe or Evanilson before the end of the transfer window, especially because they’re regular starters at Sérgio Conceição’s side.

Jornal de Notícias reports that Porto turned down a €35m offer from Newcastle back in June for Pepe and claims that the Portuguese club will only let him go if any interested party pays his €70m release clause.

They also label Evanlison’s move as ‘very unlikely’, as the 22-year-old has the biggest release clause in the Dragons’ squad, which is set at €100m.

The outlet claims something could still happen between now and Deadline Day, especially because of Newcastle’s urge to sign a right-winger.

But if that depends on Porto, then they’ll make the Magpies’ task a very difficult one.