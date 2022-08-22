Graeme Souness makes worrying observation about Chelsea summer signing

Pundit Graeme Souness has made a worrying observation about Kalidou Koulibaly in his first few games for Chelsea.

The Senegal international joined Chelsea from Napoli in the summer, having established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in Europe during a number of very solid years in Serie A.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both leaving on free transfers, it was vital for Chelsea to bring in an experienced performer like Koulibaly, but Souness suspects they may have signed an ageing player who is no longer willing or able to make the kind of challenges he used to.

Watch below as Souness tells talkSPORT about what he’s seen from Koulibaly in the games against Tottenham and Leeds…

Koulibaly should still prove a fine signing, but the Blues might also do well to bring in someone else before the end of the summer.

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is being strongly linked with CFC by The Athletic, and he’s a younger player who might provide a bit more athleticism and energy back there.

