“Full agreement reached” – Chelsea ace closing in on transfer away, part of medical to be completed today – journalist

Emerson Palmieri is reportedly closing in on his transfer to West Ham, with a fee agreed and personal terms also now struck for the Chelsea left-back to move to the London Stadium.

The Italy international had been struggling for playing time at Stamford Bridge, and recently returned to the club from a loan spell with Lyon.

It makes sense, however, that Chelsea have decided not to keep him around for much longer, with West Ham now closing in on this deal, with the first part of the player’s medical to be completed today, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

West Ham fans will surely be pleased to see that this signing is now all but done, with David Moyes in need of someone to compete with Aaron Cresswell for the left-back slot.

Emerson might not quite be Chelsea quality, but one imagines he could make a decent impact at West Ham, who clearly needed to continue making changes to their squad after a dire start to the new season.

