Emerson Palmieri is reportedly closing in on his transfer to West Ham, with a fee agreed and personal terms also now struck for the Chelsea left-back to move to the London Stadium.

The Italy international had been struggling for playing time at Stamford Bridge, and recently returned to the club from a loan spell with Lyon.

It makes sense, however, that Chelsea have decided not to keep him around for much longer, with West Ham now closing in on this deal, with the first part of the player’s medical to be completed today, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Emerson Palmieri to West Ham, here we go! Full agreement reached on both clubs and player side – been told that deal valid until 2027. ??? #WHUFC Fee agreed with Chelsea for £13m fixed plus £2m in add-ons. #CFC Understand first part of medical tests will be completed today. pic.twitter.com/q0VJLNU54O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2022

West Ham fans will surely be pleased to see that this signing is now all but done, with David Moyes in need of someone to compete with Aaron Cresswell for the left-back slot.

Emerson might not quite be Chelsea quality, but one imagines he could make a decent impact at West Ham, who clearly needed to continue making changes to their squad after a dire start to the new season.