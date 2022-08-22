(Photo) Chelsea star’s brother drops teasing transfer hint on Instagram

Chelsea FC
The brother of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has appeared to drop a major hint over the player’s future on Instagram.

See the image below, which shows a screen grab of Ziyech’s brother posting a photo of the Morocco international during his Ajax days, perhaps hinting that he could be heading back to his former club…

Ziyech hasn’t quite lived up to expectations during his time at Stamford Bridge, though he was a joy to watch in his Ajax days.

It could make sense for him to return to Amsterdam to try and revive his career, especially as the Dutch giants could do with replacing Antony, who is being tracked by Manchester United, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

