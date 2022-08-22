£25m star left out of squad after West Ham agree to sign him

Emerson Palmieri was left out of Chelsea’s latest matchday squad against Leeds United yesterday as he edges closer to a transfer to West Ham.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers have agreed a deal with Chelsea for the Italy international, and it shouldn’t be too long now before everything is finalised.

Emerson hasn’t been a regular at Stamford Bridge, but it’s still notable that he wasn’t involved at all for Chelsea’s most recent game at Elland Road.

West Ham fans will hope this can be completed soon, with David Moyes in need of a bit more depth in defence.

Emerson is an experienced winner and could give Aaron Cresswell more competition for his place in the team.

