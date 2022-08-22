Erik Ten Hag to start Martial over Ronaldo against Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool squad head to Old Trafford this evening as they face Manchester United in the Premier League. Early team news suggests Erik ten Hag has made some significant changes.

According to Sky Sports News, Anthony Martial is expected to start ahead of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo tonight as the 26-year-old returns to fitness.

The Red Devils have already played two games this season, losing in both with Ronaldo failing to make an impact against Crystal Palace or Brentford.

However, although Martial has looked good during the Red Devils’ pre-season tour, he hasn’t scored a Premier League goal since the 2nd of October 2021, when United drew 1-1 with Everton.

Skipper Harry Maguire is also expected to be benched by the Dutch manager after numerous mistakes in the first two games of United’s 2022/23 Premier League season, much to the delight of many United fans.

Liverpool will be ten Hag’s most formidable challenge so far this season, and he will be aiming to avoid a third straight defeat.

Let’s hope his gamble pays off.

Team news will be confirmed at 7 pm GMT, with kick-off set for 8 pm.