Exclusive: What Erik ten Hag has told Man United players ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players that tonight’s big game against Liverpool could be a chance to start a new chapter.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the mood has lifted inside the Man Utd squad since the signing of Casemiro, having been very low after the humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brentford in their last Premier League game.

Liverpool haven’t made the best start to the season, drawing their first two games, but they will surely still be big favourites for tonight’s game against a United side that has been struggling for some time now.

Things haven’t improved much since the end of last season, though Romano has given some insight into how Ten Hag has tried to improve his team’s confidence ahead of the visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford this evening.

“It’s been a nightmare start to the season for United – I can say that the mood was really sad at the beginning of last week, but the Casemiro deal helped to regain confidence and smiles in the group,” Romano said.

“Erik ten Hag is hoping for a great reaction right away, and he has told his players that he sees this match as an opportunity to start a new chapter.”

United lost heavily to Liverpool in both their league meetings last season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side triumphing 5-0 at Old Trafford before winning 4-0 at Anfield later in the campaign.

In truth, if Ten Hag can lose by a closer score-line than that then some fans might view it as progress!