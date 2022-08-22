Aston Villa have been warned of possible “danger” in trying to complete a transfer deal for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Fabrizio Romano says that Crystal Palace have also been interested in Sarr this summer, with personal terms yet to be fully agreed with Villa.

For the time being, Villa and Watford have agreed a fee for the Senegal international, but it remains to be seen if the deal will go through as a few more things still need to be settled with the player.

Could Palace pounce? Romano doesn’t explicitly say so, but one imagines Villa will want to move quickly here or face a hijack from other clubs.

“There are issues on personal terms to be resolved. Watford and Aston Villa have an agreement for €25m plus €3m add-ons and a sell-on clause but an agreement must be found also on player side,” Romano said.

“As I tweeted yesterday, there is some danger for Villa here – Crystal Palace have shown interest in Sarr over the past few weeks. Liverpool have been monitoring him for years but have never made an approach.”

? EXCLUSIVE ? ?? "I expect Tielemans is one to watch until the end of the market. Leicester know that proposals could come, and Arsenal have been interested since May…" – @FabrizioRomano Full Story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 22, 2022

Sarr is surely too good for the Championship and it would be exciting to see him back in the Premier League this season.

One imagines big six sides might also keep an eye on his progress in the near future, even if he’s not necessarily ready to join one of them just yet.