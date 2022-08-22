‘They like it’ – Shaun Wright-Phillips makes behind-the-scenes claim on Jesse Marsch

Shaun Wright-Phillips has commented on the work Jesse Marsch is doing behind the scenes as manager of Leeds United.

The American replaced Marcelo Bielsa late on last season, and didn’t get off to the most convincing start as his team only narrowly avoided relegation.

Wright-Phillips has now shared some insight into what it’s like working with Marsch, suggesting that his tough pre-seasons are paying off.

Speaking on Matchday Live, the Sky Sports pundit said, “His pre seasons are tough. I’ve worked with him. There are a lot of rondos. Attackers don’t like it.”

Leeds fans will be pleased to see their manager doing well, with the Whites truly deserving their emphatic 3-0 win over Chelsea at the weekend.

