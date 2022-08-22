Major development in Chelsea’s pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Barcelona over the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The deal is very advanced as both clubs continue their discussions regarding the transfer of the striker with the deal likely to be completed soon.

Chelsea will pay the Catalan giants close to €22m+ €5m in add-ons for the 33-year-old, reports Relevo, and there is optimism that the deal can be concluded in the next few hours.

Fabrizio Romano reported last Wednesday that positive talks were held between Chelsea and the former Arsenal player and that personal terms won’t be an issue.

It now looks like both sides of the deal have now been sorted and the striker is on his way back to the Premier League

Acuerdo ?????? – ??????? por Aubameyang. ? Ambos clubes tienen muy avanzado el traspaso del delantero, en una operación cercana a los 22M + 5M en variables. ? Hay optimismo en que se pueda cerrar en las próximas horas.@tjuanmarti ? @albert_roge pic.twitter.com/2UySwLi2cu — Relevo (@relevo) August 22, 2022

Aubameyang will now reunite with his former coach, Thomas Tuchel, at Stamford Bridge. The pair worked together during their time at Borussia Dortmund and the German coach still has a good relationship with the 33-year-old.

It is uncertain how this move will work out for Chelsea as the former Arsenal star has shown an evident decline over the last few years. The Gabon international is a proven Premier League forward, however, and his 68 goals in England’s top division should not be overlooked.

Should Tuchel bring out the best in Aubameyang, Chelsea will be getting a great forward, and goals are something that the Blues certainly need at present.