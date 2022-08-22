Casemiro addresses Cristiano Ronaldo transfer speculation as he prepares for Man United move

Casemiro is hoping to be reunited with his old Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo once he completes his transfer to Manchester United this summer.

The Brazil international has had a fine career at the Bernabeu, and he’ll no doubt feels he owes a decent chunk of his success to the goals of Ronaldo, who was so vital to Real Madrid in their recent triumphs in the Champions League in particular.

Casemiro is now on his way to Man Utd and it seems he’s looking forward to playing with Ronaldo again – that is, if the Portugal international doesn’t end up leaving Old Trafford.

Ronaldo’s future has been in doubt all summer, with the 37-year-old notably missing much of the club’s pre-season tour.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro at Real Madrid
Casemiro says he hopes that Ronaldo will stay at United, though it seems he’s as much in the dark as everyone else is, as he didn’t provide any further comment or prediction about the player’s future.

“I hope Cristiano stays, I want to play with him again, he’s incredible,” Casemiro said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

United might do well to make a change up front as a 37-year-old Ronaldo arguably doesn’t quite have what it takes to have a team built around him these days anyway, even if he was still a reliable source of goals for the club last season.

