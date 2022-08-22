Man United vs Liverpool team news: Multiple changes for both sides as Ronaldo dropped

The biggest fixture in English football takes place at Old Trafford tonight as Manchester United go head-to-head with bitter rivals Liverpool.

Both sides are looking for their first win of the season after United lost both of their opening games, whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side accumulated two draws.

The Reds demolished the Manchester club in this fixture last season beating the Manchester United 5-0, which could easily have been more had Liverpool not taken their foot off the gas.

Man United are in a bad rut at present and revenge looks unlikely at Old Trafford tonight but in football matches containing rivals, you never know.

Erik ten Hag has made four changes after his side’s embarrassing defeat at Brentford, with Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Anthony Elanga coming in for the Red Devils. The big news is that both Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo have been dropped for this massive clash, with Luke Shaw and Fred joining them on the United bench.

As for Liverpool, Klopp has made three changes for the trip to Old Trafford with Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino in the first 11 for the Reds. Nat Phillips, Darwin Nunez and surprisingly, Fabinho, have all been changed following the Merseyside club’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last week.