Exclusive: Man United asked about Christian Pulisic transfer last week, now focused on two alternatives

Manchester United asked Chelsea about the possibility of a Christian Pulisic transfer last week, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

However, the Blues weren’t keen on loaning the USA international to a rival big six side, so Romano suggests it wouldn’t be worth betting on this deal now.

Instead, it seems Man Utd are focusing their attention on signing Ajax winger Antony of PSV starlet Cody Gakpo for that area of the pitch.

As for Pulisic, his future remains unresolved, but Romano believes a decision should come soon, with Newcastle United another option for the former Borussia Dortmund attacker.

“A lot continues to be written about Christian Pulisic’s future, and I expect this could be resolved soon. Still, I wouldn’t bet on him ending up at Old Trafford,” Romano explained.

“Manchester United’s only request for information for Pulisic was a week ago, but Chelsea would not want to accept a loan deal with an important club like Man Utd.

“Newcastle have also wanted him on loan for months, certainly a decision will be made soon.

“As for Man United, they are now focused on Antony or Cody Gakpo for that position. Antony missed Ajax’s game against Sparta Rotterdam as he wants his club to negotiate a move, so that’s one to keep an eye on.”

United fans will be desperate to see new attacking players coming in, but Pulisic probably wouldn’t have been seen as the best choice by most.

The 23-year-old looked an outstanding prospect during his time at Dortmund, but he’s been inconsistent in his time in the Premier League so far, with Antony or Gakpo probably looking like having a higher ceiling overall.

Still, those deals might not be easy to get done either, especially looking at how MUFC have generally gone about their transfer business this summer.