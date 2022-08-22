The latest Manchester United transfer news comes from the French media, who are reporting that the Red Devils are interested in Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The 25-year-old wide-attacker was the star of the show in Newcastle’s exhilarating 3-3 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday and comes to no surprise that he has now been linked with a move to the Red Devils.

According to Media Foot, the Red Devils are focusing their efforts on Ajax’s Antony, but are also keeping a close eye on Saint-Maximin.

Manchester United transfer news: Allan Saint-Maximin to Old Trafford?

The outlet explains that Erik ten Hag’s side are thinking about taking a gamble on the Frenchman due to what his explosive ability has to offer and that a move before the window ends cannot be ruled out.

It wouldn’t be an easy deal to get over the line though. Saint-Maximin is a valuable first-team player to Eddie Howe’s Toon and his performance while up against Kyle Walker suggested the Frenchman is nearing the potential he has been tipped to reach.

Set for a huge campaign, questions will be asked over whether or not the Geordies could really risk losing one of their most influential players. Not only that but the northeast Giants are blessed financially, so they really have no reason to sell.

Nevertheless, United fans will certainly be excited by the links and hope they come to fruition, especially considering how out-of-form Marcus Rashford has been for the last season or two.