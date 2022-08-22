Manchester United interviewed candidate twice without keeping records of first meeting

Manchester United reportedly interviewed a candidate for two slightly different jobs at different dates, but never kept a record of their first meeting.

This level of disorganisation and lack of communication within the organisation seemed to leave that candidate slightly baffled, with the whole process effectively needing to be started from scratch when the second meeting took place, according to The Athletic.

This candidate and the role they were applying for has been left unnamed in the report, but it just shows how much Man Utd have been getting wrong at a very basic level for some time now.

This won’t come as a surprise to too many United fans who have become disgruntled by the running of the club under the Glazer family.

Meanwhile, United now need to focus on on-the-pitch matters as they prepare to take on Liverpool in a big game at Old Trafford this evening.

Erik ten Hag has not made the best start with MUFC since becoming manager, losing the club’s first two league games of the season, 2-1 at home to Brighton and 4-0 away to Brentford.