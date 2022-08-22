Manchester United make bid for Bundesliga goalkeeper

According to reports in Germany, Manchester United have made a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

German outlet Bild have reported that the Red Devils have already tabled an offer for the 32-year-old Germany international. However, it is unclear how much was offered or how Frankfurt has reacted to the proposal.

Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to add another shot-stopper to their ranks before the window closes this summer after allowing number two, Dean Henderson, to leave on loan to newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

First-choice Red Devil keeper David de Gea has started his 2022/23 Premier League season in poor form. The Spaniard has already conceded six goals in just two matches, two of which were entirely his fault.

If his poor form continues, we could see ten Hag seeking more than just a backup option.

Trapp originally played for Frankfurt in 2012 before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2015. He then returned to the German side on a season-long loan in 2018 before resigning the following year permanently.

The German keeper is vital to Oliver Glasner’s side, making 32 Bundesliga appearances last season and keeping five clean sheets.

Only time will tell whether or not De Gea remains United’s number one.