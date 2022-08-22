“He’s never been a great player” – Man Utd warned they’re paying “too much money” for underwhelming transfer

Manchester United have been warned that Casemiro has never been a great player and that he looks too expensive for his age.

That’s the view of pundit Graeme Souness, speaking on talkSPORT today as he discussed the Casemiro deal, which he noted was set to cost an initial £60million, potentially rising to £70m.

The former Liverpool star clearly doesn’t think too much of United’s business here, as he believes they’re throwing a lot of money at a player who is little more than a steady-Eddie, and who has benefited from having great players around him for much of his Madrid career.

See below for his comments in full…

Souness is well known for having hit out at United midfielder Paul Pogba a lot during his Old Trafford career, and it looks like he’s starting to do the same with Casemiro before he’s even played a game for the Red Devils!

MUFC fans will surely just be glad they’re getting an experienced defensive midfielder in to offer better protection to their struggling back four.

