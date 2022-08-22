Marsch confirms 21-year-old will play for Leeds this season

There is no chance of Kristoffer Klaesson leaving Leeds United on loan this summer states manager Jesse Marsch.

The Leeds boss told Viaplay: “No, Kris is going to stay here,” when speaking about the goalkeeper’s situation at the club.

“We brought in Joel Robles to help support those guys, push them for sure, but to bring in a more experienced goalkeeper to help them every day see the savviness and development that these guys can commit to. He’s provided that in a great way.”

Klaesson spent last season as a backup to Leeds’ number one shot-stopper, Illan Meslier, while also playing for the Premier League side’s under-23s.

Many wondered what the future looked like for the 21-year-old after Leeds signed Robles this summer but it seems he has kept his number two slot, according to Marsch.

Klaesson is likely to barely feature this term for Marsch’s side as Meslier has started the season in amazing form. An injury to the club’s number one will be the only way that the 21-year-old gets regular gametime.

It would have benefitted the goalkeeper to get some first team minutes but Leed must feel that it is best for his development that he stays in and around Elland Road.