New York investment fund interested in Man United are now weighing up a move for another Premier League club

Last week it was reported that a New York-based investment fund are considering putting together an offer to take over Manchester United.

The Manchester club’s current owners, the Glazers, have come under severe pressure of late as the club’s fans have had enough of the Americans due to a lack of organic investment, crumbling facilities and the failure to appoint the right people to take the club forward.

The now public interest of Ineos CEO and United fan, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has also ramped up that pressure tenfold; as the interest, a Man United source referred to as “speculation” is actually concrete, states Manchester Evening News.

According to Stretty News, a New York-based investment fund are another group interested in making a move for the English giants and are considering putting together an offer to take over Man United.

The group have already discussed internally the possibility of making a move for the Manchester club but now another Premier League side might take their fancy.

That club is Leicester City, who are reportedly up for sale, according to Dale O’Donnell.

The Foxes have been owned by The King Power International Group since 2010, which led the club to great success throughout the last decade – which included a Premier League title, an FA Cup and a Community Shield.

Leicester have had financial difficulties of late and are the only club in the Premier League yet to spend money on players this summer.

This could be a reason for the potential sale of the club and how this latest development influences the New York-based investment fund’s interest in Man United is uncertain as of now.