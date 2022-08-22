Newcastle launch official bid to sign on-fire Premier League star

Newcastle United have reportedly made another bid for Leeds United star Jack Harrison amid his superb run of form in the Premier League.

The Magpies have unfortunately seen this fresh offer turned down, according to The Athletic, so it remains to be seen if they can agree a deal for the 25-year-old.

Newcastle are also eyeing up Christian Pulisic from Chelsea, who could be a decent alternative.

Leeds will surely do all they can to keep Harrison after a difficult summer that saw them lose Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

Harrison has improved a great deal, helping Leeds to a strong start to the season, most notably in this weekend’s 3-0 win over Chelsea.

