Piers Morgan aims dig at “jealous” Wayne Rooney after criticism of Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan has hit out at Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney for his recent criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rooney played alongside Ronaldo in some of Man Utd’s greatest ever teams, and the latter is still a key player at Old Trafford after returning for a second spell last summer.

Still, the former England international recently suggested that new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag would do well to drop Ronaldo in order to get the best out of this struggling team.

That was the message from Rooney in his recent Times column, but it’s fair to say Morgan has gone in hard on the 36-year-old for his comments, suggesting he should focus on his own issues after his DC United side were thrashed 6-0 in their most recent game.

See below for Morgan’s tweet…

Rooney has a managerial win record of 28% and his DC United team lost 6-0 yesterday. So I suggest he pipes down with the management advice and endless jealous b*tching about @cristiano whose talent, success & fitness levels all dwarf Rooney’s. https://t.co/XaxTM341CB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 21, 2022

Morgan has interviewed Ronaldo before and seems keen to maintain a good relationship with the 37-year-old, though it seems a bit of a stretch to suggest that Rooney is only saying these things because of jealousy.

Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time, and few would argue with that, but there is still surely a legitimate case for saying he should no longer have a team built around him.