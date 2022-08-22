Richard Keys drops £500k-a-week West Ham transfer exit claim live on-air

Richard Keys has discussed the future of West Ham star Declan Rice amid ongoing transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and other big clubs.

The England international is one of the finest players in Europe and will surely earn himself a big move sooner rather than later, though Keys has speculated about what kind of money would be required to lure him to Old Trafford.

“What would Manchester United have to pay Rice to turn his head in the way that you’re suggesting?” Keys asked his beIN Sports co-host Andy Gray.

Andy Gray replied saying £250,000-a-week, leading to Keys replying: “I think more. I think it’s half-a-million-a-week. That might have just made him sit up. Half-a-million-a-week.”

Gray said: “Pay it. Pay it. He’s young, you are getting a sell-on [value]. If it doesn’t work, you can sell Declan Rice and get all of your money back.”