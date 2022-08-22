Tottenham Hotspur eye up pacey Premier League attacker

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United winger and Wales international Daniel James following speculation that Spur’s youngster Bryan Gil could exit the north London club.

According to a report by Football London, James has found himself on Spurs’ radar as a potential replacement for Gil. However, as of yet, there have been no further advances.

Football London also reports that Spurs’ managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, likes the 24-year-old.

Gil is reportedly close to joining Valencia this summer, so Conte will be keen to ensure he has a replacement ready.

The Wales international signed for Leeds last year from 20-time-league winners Manchester United for £26.19m (Transfermarkt). He has since cemented himself as an essential part of the Whites side, appearing in 32 Premier League games last season, scoring four goals and assisting with 5.

However, Jesse Marsch’s side has a lot more attacking power this season, following the additions of Luis Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson to the Whites ranks. Therefore, James may find regular starts harder to come by.

James was suspended for Leeds’ opening game of the 2022/23 season at Elland Road against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where the side won 2-1, but has been involved in the last two matches for Leeds, including an impressive 3-0 victory against Premier League giants Chelsea.