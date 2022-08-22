Nottingham Forest are reportedly in talks over sealing the potential transfer of Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon.

According to The Athletic, the Spain international has emerged as a loan target for Forest, who have had a busy summer of spending on new signings since their promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Reguilon has fallen out of favour at Spurs in recent times, so it could make sense for the north London side to offload him this summer.

It remains to be seen where Reguilon will end up, but it seems ambitious Forest are now taking a look at him and have started talks.

One imagines Tottenham would do better to offload Reguilon permanently, but a loan could also be decent business for the time being, as it would help to put him in the shop window for the future.

Forest are said to have held some talks in recent weeks, according to The Athletic, with the report stating they want cover at left-back after Omar Richards’ injury.