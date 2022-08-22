Hello and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing 🙂 Enjoy my exclusive transfer news round-up, featuring today’s big stories from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and more…

Ajax

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder: “Yes, my feeling is positive on Antony deal. I understand Antony, but… here you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football. I don’t think Manchester United are playing Champions League football…”

Arsenal

In other news, Wolves winger Pedro Neto is Arsenal’s top target in attack, with talks held with Jorge Mendes in the last month (The Athletic)

Aston Villa

The Ismaila Sarr deal is still not done due to personal terms still needing to be resolved. Watford and Aston Villa have an agreement for €25m plus €3m add-ons.

Barcelona

Memphis Depay has agreed a contract termination with Barcelona since Saturday, but it will only come into effect once he agrees a transfer away.

Chelsea

Talks are ongoing over the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Barcelona prefer cash, with Marcos Alonso not currently part of the deal.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have an interest in Ismaila Sarr – could they pounce if his move to Aston Villa falls through?

Benfica

Fredrik Aursnes has left Feyenoord for a permanent transfer to Benfica. A fee has been agreed and he’ll have his medical today.

Juventus

Juventus are yet to make a final decision on Memphis Depay. Barcelona are waiting before officially terminating the player’s contract.

Leicester City

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: “New midfielder? If the right player is not available in this moment we tend to deal with what we have. It would be cool to have new midfielder in, of course. Naby Keita will not go but if he would – he won’t – there must be a replacement.”

Manchester United

Odysseas Vlachodimos of Benfica is attracting interest from many clubs, including Manchester United. He’s one of four names on their list for a backup goalkeeper, but the deal will depend on their budget.

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder: “We have already lost 5 or 6 big players, and I don’t want Antony to leave the club. I told the board that I want him to stay here. I am assuming that the club will not sell Antony as we’re in good financial position.”

In other news, Casemiro is expected to take the number 18 shirt at Man United (Marca)

Marseille

Eric Bailly is still deciding on a move to Marseille. A full agreement on a loan is in place with Manchester United, but personal terms still to be fully discussed. A final decision should come this week.

Newcastle

Roma

Jose Mourinho: “I don’t know if we’re gonna sign Andrea Belotti, but I can speak about him as he’s still a free agent and I can say that I’m happy to know that he wants to join Roma. I like this feeling [about Belotti], the director knows how much I like it.”

Tottenham

Tottenham and Valencia are set for another round of talks over Bryan Gil. Negotiations in progress as all parties want to get this deal done by next week.

West Ham

