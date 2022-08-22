Video: Cristiano Ronaldo blanks Jamie Carragher

Manchester United kick-off against bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford tonight in what will be Erik ten Hag’s toughest fixture of the season so far.

Prior to the game, United star Cristiano Ronaldo interrupts former team-mate Garry Neville and former Red Devil Roy Keane’s Sky Sports pre-game coverage.

Ronaldo walks over to embrace the pair but snubbed former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

The pundits were speaking during United’s warm-up before spotting the five-time Balon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo shakes hands with Neville and Keane but completely ignores Carragher, not even making eye-contact before returning to the warm-up.

The former Liverpool man was left shocked and jokingly said: “he blanked me!”