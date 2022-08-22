Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praises new signing Lisandro Martinez following his side’s shock 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Following back-to-back defeats in the Dutchman’s first games as Red Devil manager against Crystal palace and Brighton and Hove Albion, ten Hag and his squad would have been keen to turn their form around.

Knowing how important tonight’s game against Liverpool would be, the new Red Devil boss had to get his team selection right and decided to drop Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting eleven.

With the United skipper on the bench, Martinez partnered up with Raphael Varane in a back four, and the gamble certainly paid off, beating the Liverpool side for the first time since 2018.

Martinez pulled off an outstanding performance from start to finish, with ten Hag showering his new signing in praise during his post-match interview.

“I know he can do both [attack and defend], for a defender his technical skill are quite good,” ten Hag told Sky Sports.

“His fighting spirit is there and also his positioning and his battling over the ground but also aerial. He’s not the tallest but he has good timing.”

?? “He’s not the tallest but he has good timing” Erik ten Hag speaks about the dominance of Lisandro Martínez in tonight’s win over Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/XidkQ95InP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022

Manchester United now sit one point ahead of Liverpool after completing their third game of the season.