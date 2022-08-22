Video: Man United fans chant “murderers” and throw objects at bus

Manchester United and Liverpool face each other at Old Trafford tonight in England’s biggest game and although it is one of the country’s biggest rivalries there were some disgusting scenes ahead of the clash.

Man United fans have been gathering in force outside Old Trafford as they are protesting against the Glazer’s ownership of the club.

There have been no reports of any anti-social behaviour but there was some disgusting actions towards what United fans thought was the Liverpool team bus.

A big group of people were seen throwing objects at a bus and chanting “murderers” and “you scouse b******s”. The continuous use of chants surrounding disasters has no place in football, no matter how deep this rivalry goes.