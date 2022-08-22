Video: Man United fans stay outside Old Trafford during game for Glazer protest

One of the big talking points leading up to tonight’s clash between Manchester United and Liverpool was the planned Glazer protests from the Old Trafford faithful.

The Manchester club’s current owners have come under severe pressure of late as the club’s fans have had enough of the Americans due to a lack of organic investment, crumbling facilities and the failure to appoint the right people to take the club forward.

United fans previously got a match between the two teams playing tonight called off with similar protests but there have been no reports of anti-social behaviour tonight.

Many Man United stayed outside Old Trafford whilst the match was being played with some not going into the stadium, whilst others who didn’t have a ticket just didn’t watch. The protest lasted around 30 minutes as United led Liverpool 1-0 inside the ground.