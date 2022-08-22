Video: Manchester United confirm fourth signing

Manchester United have officially completed the transfer of world-class midfielder, Casemiro from Real Madrid on a four-year deal.

Camermiro will join Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, making him Erik ten Hag’s fourth singing as the Red Devil manager.

The midfielder has been spotted at Old Trafford today, ahead of United’s clash against bitter rivals Liverpool.

MORE: Exclusive: Casemiro was not Man United’s priority, but this is why they got the transfer done quickly

Unfortunately, United could not get Casemiro registered before Monday’s game, so the midfielder will have to support his new side from the stands.

With his transfer now complete, Red Devil fans could see Casemiro debut on Saturday against Southampton.

 

