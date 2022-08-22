Video: Marcus Rashford doubles Man United’s lead with lovely finish

Manchester United are 2-0 up at Old Trafford after Marcus Rashford doubled their lead against Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been magnificent throughout the match playing with intensity and are showing some fight for the first time in a long time.

The second-goal game after a mistake from Jordan Henderson was pounced on by Anthony Martial – who then played through Rashford – who finished with composure past Alisson in the Liverpool goal.