Video: Salah pulls one back for Liverpool with header

Liverpool have pulled a goal back at Old Trafford through Mohamed Salah as the Reds look to produce a comeback.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have been second best all night but have turned up the pressure around ten minutes before the goal. The Merseyside club need to come from 2-0 down after goals from Sancho and Rashford on either side of the half.
The goal came after a corner eventually found its way to Fabio Carvalho whose shot was saved by De Gea. Salah pounced on the rebound to head home Liverpool’s first goal.
GAME ON!
Salah heads home and what a last ten minutes we are in for! ? pic.twitter.com/R6HypPBgKd
