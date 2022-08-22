Video: Salah pulls one back for Liverpool with header

Liverpool have pulled a goal back at Old Trafford through Mohamed Salah as the Reds look to produce a comeback. 

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been second best all night but have turned up the pressure around ten minutes before the goal. The Merseyside club need to come from 2-0 down after goals from Sancho and Rashford on either side of the half.

The goal came after a corner eventually found its way to Fabio Carvalho whose shot was saved by De Gea. Salah pounced on the rebound to head home Liverpool’s first goal.

