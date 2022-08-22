Video: Sancho sends Milner to the cleaners before putting Man United ahead

Manchester United have taken the lead over Liverpool at Old Trafford after a wonderful Jadon Sancho goal. 

Erik ten Hag’s men have started the game brilliantly and Liverpool haven’t been able to match their intensity. Jurgen Klopp’s side had a few warning signs before the goal but that eventually came through Sancho.

Elanga and Eriksen played a one-two with each other on the left side of the pitch before the United winger picked out Sancho in the middle. The English star showed great composure sending James Milner to the cleaners before putting the ball in the net.

