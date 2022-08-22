Exclusive: How much West Ham will have to pay for Lazaro transfer

West Ham United may have to pay as much as £10-12million for the transfer of Flamengo star Lazaro after seeing an initial offer rejected.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the Italian reporter providing further details on recent links between the Hammers and Lazaro.

The 20-year-old forward looks an outstanding talent and Romano says West Ham could face competition for his signature this summer after failing with an opening offer of £6m.

“Lazaro is a very interesting talent and I’m not surprised to see growing interest in the player,” Romano said.

“So far, West Ham offered £6m with a verbal proposal but Flamengo immediately refused because they definitely want more, and are waiting for proposals from other clubs, including Belgian teams.

“I believe £10-12m will be needed to get a deal done for Lazaro this summer.”

It remains to be seen if West Ham will go that high, but after a poor start to the season it looks like David Moyes could do with making further changes.

Things haven’t gone to plan for West Ham yet, with Moyes’ side losing all three of their opening Premier League matches without scoring a single goal so far.