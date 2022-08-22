Wolves in talks to sign €25m Man United target

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in talks with Stuttgart over a move for striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

Bruno Lage has started the season without a recognised striker following an injury to their main man, Raul Jimenez, and the departure of Fabio Silva, who joined Anderlecht on loan this summer and it is a recognisable problem for the club.

The West-Midlands side have improvised with wingers in the meantime and have only scored one goal during their opening three games of the Premier League season.

Although Raul Jimenez came off the bench at the weekend against Tottenham, Wolves are still looking to bring in another frontman just in case the Mexican suffers another injury throughout the season.

According to The Athletic, Stuttgart’s Kalajdzic is one of a number of options Wolves are considering to bolster their forward options.

There is no agreement for the Austrian as of now, with no formal offer tabled either.

Stuttgart want €25m for the 25-year-old, who is thought to be discussing personal terms with Wolves. The two clubs, however, are some distance apart on price as it stands.

Kalajdzic is also a target for Manchester United, reports Sky Sports, with the Stuttgart forward said to want a move to Old Trafford this summer. Erik ten Hag is said to like the striker, who has just one year left on his current contract, with a move to the Premier Leagye looking more likely.