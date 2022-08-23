£58m star spotted smiling with Leeds players after Chelsea game

Chelsea FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic was spotted smiling with Leeds players amid interest from the Yorkshire club.

Journalist Dean Jones had recently suggested that Leeds were interested in signing Chelsea winger Pulisic, and with Leeds’ American contingent, some of their players may have taken the opportunity to try convince Pulisic to join them at Elland Road.

Pulisic was spotted chatting with Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson after the game, and was seen smiling with his international teammates.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton star tells club he wants to join Chelsea this summer
“Full credit to Erik ten Hag” – Man United looked like “a completely different team” against Liverpool, says ex-Red
Arsenal identify two main winger transfer targets and may be considering others under the radar

The report claims Pulisic isn’t so interested in the move, but if Thomas Tuchel continues to limit his game time, he could be tempted in the near future.

More Stories Christian Pulisic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.