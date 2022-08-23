Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic was spotted smiling with Leeds players amid interest from the Yorkshire club.

Journalist Dean Jones had recently suggested that Leeds were interested in signing Chelsea winger Pulisic, and with Leeds’ American contingent, some of their players may have taken the opportunity to try convince Pulisic to join them at Elland Road.

Pulisic was spotted chatting with Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson after the game, and was seen smiling with his international teammates.

The report claims Pulisic isn’t so interested in the move, but if Thomas Tuchel continues to limit his game time, he could be tempted in the near future.