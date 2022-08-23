Antony Manchester United Exclusive: “Official bid” expected, “key hours” ahead over potential €100m transfer

Manchester United are set for key hours ahead on the potential transfer of Ajax star Antony, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils could end up paying big for Antony, but Romano believes that could be a fair price to pay for the Brazil international as he expects ‘key hours’ ahead in this deal.

Man Utd could do with strengthening their attack after a dismal season last year saw them overly reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo, while the form of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho suffered.

There’s surely room for Antony to come in, and it seems a new official bid is expected, according to Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“So far a new official bid for Antony is still expected, there are key hours ahead for Manchester United and Ajax to decide on this deal,” Romano said.

“I’m a big fan – I believe that Antony has been an excellent talent since his time as a youngster at Sao Paulo.

“Of course, €100m is a high price, but you have to understand Ajax’s position as it is now at the end of the transfer window. They’ve already lost a lot of players and there’s not much time to sign a replacement.”

United already raided Ajax for their manager Erik ten Hag earlier in the summer, and later signed Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez from the Dutch giants.

Antony missed Ajax’s latest game against Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend, and was also pictured alongside his agent watching United’s win over Liverpool last night.