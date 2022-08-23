Arsenal could make a move for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer if they fail to sign Youri Tielemans.

Paqueta has been heavily linked with a move away from Lyon this summer. The Brazilian midfielder held a friendship with former teammate and international colleague Bruno Guimaraes, so links to Newcastle naturally emerged, but a move is yet to materialise.

Paqueta has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, but according to The Sun, they could make a move for him in the coming days if they fail to land Youri Tielemans.

Leicester may be reluctant to sell the Belgian midfielder after they’ve struggled to strengthen their squad at all this summer, so Arsenal may have to turn their attention to other targets.

Tielemans is reportedly Arsenal’s top target for a midfielder, and they could be delaying making an official offer to force Leicester to accept a lower fee.

With Tielemans out of contract next summer, Leicester may feel forced into selling Tielemans, or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Either way, there isn’t long left in the transfer window, and if Arsenal want to sign a midfielder, they’ll have to act fast.