Arsenal are considering a move for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali as an alternative to Youri Tielemans.

Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team have had an impressive summer, bringing in the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, who have both made an immediate impact.

Arsenal currently sit top of the league, with three wins from three, so immediate reinforcements may not seem necessary. However, with the congested fixture list that comes with playing European football, increased squad depth will be needed.

Now, according to the Daily Star, Arsenal are considering making a move for AC Milan midfielder Tonali, as an alternative to Leicester City midfielder Tielemans.

The report claims Arsenal will submit an official bid to sign Tielemans this summer, but are considering other options if they are unable to prise the Belgian away from the Midlands club.

With James Maddison and Wesley Fofana attracting interest from other clubs, it may be difficult for Arsenal to sign Tielemans this summer, due to Leicester not wanting to sell all of their star players.

However, the Belgian international is the only one who’s out of contract next summer, so Brendan Rodgers could be forced to offload Tielemans this transfer window, or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.