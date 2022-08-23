Arsenal could have signed new striker and main target back when Arsene Wenger was manager

Arsenal fans will be aggrieved to find out that they could have signed new star Gabriel Jesus and recent transfer target Pedro Neto under Arsene Wenger prior to the Frenchman’s departure in 2018 – with old rumours linking the duo with the Gunners resurfacing recently.

Jesus signed for Arsenal for £50million earlier this transfer window and has excelled in north London, with his brilliance epitomising the performances that have allowed the Gunners to become the only team to take nine points from their first three games.

Meanwhile, Neto’s breakout at Wolves in recent years has seen him become the next huge talent to come from the Molineux conveyor belt, following in the footsteps of Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves.

Arsenal have reportedly registered an interest in the Portuguese’s signature and could look to do a deal this summer with a move taking Nicolas Pepe to Nice in the offing.

Yet they could have had Neto and Jesus for a lot cheaper with old posts relaying the fact that just £13m (€16m) could have swayed a deal for the pair back in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

Their market values are now a reported £100m, given that Jesus signed for a fee of around £50m and reports linking Neto to the club are of a similar fee.

If only Gunners chiefs could turn back time…

