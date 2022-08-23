Arsenal could look to Lyon star as Plan B if Youri Tielemans deal fails

Arsenal could seek a move for Lyon star Lucas Paqueta if they cannot land primary target Youri Tielemans on a cut-price deal from Leicester City this summer, according to reports.

Tielemans has starred for Leicester ever since his move from Monaco back in January 2019 was made permanent just six months later.

With a series of strong performances, Tielemans has become one of the better midfielders on the league with his cultured performances and the ability to make a difference in a matter of seconds.

Arsenal are a club that have been linked with a move for the Belgian alongside Liverpool and Tottenham, with the Gunners thought to have the most interest in securing his signature.

But if they cannot seal a deal for the former Anderlecht youngster, they could turn to Paqueta as they aim to reinforce signings in the centre of the park, according to The Sun.

Paqueta shone alongside former Gunners target Houssem Aouar and new Newcastle hero Bruno Guimaraes in south-east France, although has yet to see a move materialise from the Groupama Stadium.

With Arsenal being the only side to win their first three games in the Premier League, their Champions League dream under Mikel Arteta seems very real.

And that could be realised even further with the signing of Paqueta, who has never played in the tournament before which may entice him to move to the English capital.