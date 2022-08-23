Arsenal ace expected to leave, Premier League trio and two European clubs interested in transfer

Arsenal are reportedly looking set to offload Ainsley Maitland-Niles before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side, and it surely makes sense for him to move on in order to further his career.

Despite an underwhelming loan spell at Roma last season, it seems Maitland-Niles is not short of suitors, with the Daily Express claiming he has interest from West Ham, Bournemouth and Fulham, while two European clubs are also eyeing him up.

It remains to be seen where Maitland-Niles will end up, but he could surely do a job for a number of clubs at the mid-to-lower end of the Premier League.

Even though the England international hasn’t managed to keep his place at the Emirates Stadium, he initially looked a very promising young player and performed well in some big games under Arteta.

His versatility should mean he can flourish in a number of roles and that should make him tempting for teams like West Ham, Bournemouth and Fulham as they look like facing difficult seasons.