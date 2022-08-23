Arsenal identify two main winger transfer targets and may be considering others under the radar

Arsenal reportedly have two main transfer targets out wide as we edge towards the end of the summer.

The Gunners are keen on Wolves star Pedro Neto, but also have an interest in Villarreal wide-man Yeremi Pino, while there may also be other targets being considered under the radar, according to the Daily Express.

Arsenal fans will hope that one of these big names can be brought in, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe, whose future is in doubt.

The Express note that there is optimism about Pepe leaving the Emirates Stadium for a loan move to Nice, and one imagines that could help the club in their bid to move for a new wide-forward.

Neto seems to be the priority, according to the report, with the Portugal international already having proven himself in the Premier League, and looking like a top talent who’d fit in well with Arsenal’s style of play.

Pino is another exciting young talent, however, and it would be intriguing to see him move from La Liga to challenge himself in English football.