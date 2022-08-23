Arsenal identify two main winger transfer targets and may be considering others under the radar

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Arsenal reportedly have two main transfer targets out wide as we edge towards the end of the summer.

The Gunners are keen on Wolves star Pedro Neto, but also have an interest in Villarreal wide-man Yeremi Pino, while there may also be other targets being considered under the radar, according to the Daily Express.

Arsenal fans will hope that one of these big names can be brought in, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe, whose future is in doubt.

The Express note that there is optimism about Pepe leaving the Emirates Stadium for a loan move to Nice, and one imagines that could help the club in their bid to move for a new wide-forward.

Pedro Neto to Arsenal?
More Stories / Latest News
‘Incredible’ playmaker begging to join West Ham after GSB bid
Opinion: A shining light last season, but Everton fan’s won’t be too disheartened to see Anthony Gordon leave for £60m
Where’s it gone wrong for Liverpool and is this more than just a blip?

Neto seems to be the priority, according to the report, with the Portugal international already having proven himself in the Premier League, and looking like a top talent who’d fit in well with Arsenal’s style of play.

Pino is another exciting young talent, however, and it would be intriguing to see him move from La Liga to challenge himself in English football.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Pedro Neto Yeremi Pino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.